© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
APS will be powering down our Prescott transmitter for maintenance this Saturday, May 7th. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience while service is restored. Thank you!
KNAU and Arizona News

Gov. Ducey announces $6.5M training initiative for nurses, caregivers who work in long-term care facilities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 6, 2022 at 3:12 PM MST
A nurse writes notes on a pad of paper.
1 of 1  — A nurse writes notes on a pad of paper.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced today that the state will invest $6.5 million to train nursing professionals and caregivers who work in long-term care facilities.

Ducey announced the effort as he recognized Arizona Nurses Month.

The program will recruit, train and place approximately 1,500 certified nursing assistants (CNA) and caregivers within nursing facilities and assisted living centers throughout the state.

All training programs will align with the Arizona State Board of Nursing and the Nursing Care Institution Administrator Board.

The funds are allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Arizona Health Care Association (AHCA).

In a proclamation released Friday, Gov. Ducey said the program is "a major step in improving care for vulnerable Arizonans."

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsarizona healthcarehealth care workers
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF