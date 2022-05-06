Gov. Ducey announces $6.5M training initiative for nurses, caregivers who work in long-term care facilities

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced today that the state will invest $6.5 million to train nursing professionals and caregivers who work in long-term care facilities.

Ducey announced the effort as he recognized Arizona Nurses Month.

The program will recruit, train and place approximately 1,500 certified nursing assistants (CNA) and caregivers within nursing facilities and assisted living centers throughout the state.

All training programs will align with the Arizona State Board of Nursing and the Nursing Care Institution Administrator Board.

The funds are allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Arizona Health Care Association (AHCA).

In a proclamation released Friday, Gov. Ducey said the program is "a major step in improving care for vulnerable Arizonans."