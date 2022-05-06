Havasupai Tribe extends pandemic-related tourism ban through end of 2022 season

The Havasupai Tribal Council has agreed to extend a tourism ban through the remainder of the 2022 season. Tribal lands have been closed to the public for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Renewing the tourism ban, according to leaders, is being done out of an abundance of caution and to protect tribal members.

Tourists with reservations through 2022, which have not already been rebooked, are being rescheduled for the same date in 2023. Havasupai leaders say no further reservations will be taken for the 2023 tourist season.

The ban has been renewed five times since it was originally put in place in March of 2020.