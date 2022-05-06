© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
APS will be powering down our Prescott transmitter for maintenance this Saturday, May 7th. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience while service is restored. Thank you!
KNAU and Arizona News

Havasupai Tribe extends pandemic-related tourism ban through end of 2022 season

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 6, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST
The Havasupai Tribal Council has agreed to extend a tourism ban through the remainder of the 2022 season. Tribal lands have been closed to the public for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Renewing the tourism ban, according to leaders, is being done out of an abundance of caution and to protect tribal members.

Tourists with reservations through 2022, which have not already been rebooked, are being rescheduled for the same date in 2023. Havasupai leaders say no further reservations will be taken for the 2023 tourist season.

The ban has been renewed five times since it was originally put in place in March of 2020.

