Navajo Nation Council Chair given prestigious award for work with Indigenous survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence

The Southwest Indigenous Women’s Coalition (SWIWC) has presented Navajo Nation Council Chair Amber Kanazbah Crotty with the prestigious Eleanor E. Roehrig Advodate Award.

At an ceremony in Tucson, AZ, Crotty was recognized for her commitment and respect in responding to Indigenous survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Eleanor E. Roehrig was a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe and a fierce champion for Indigenous women and girls’ rights. She was a founding member and the first President of the SWIWC Governing Board.

SWIWC is a statewide tribal domestic and sexual violence coalition. The group’s mission is to empower Native communities to increase awareness, safety and healing, and to ensure justice for Indigenous women, girls, LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit people.

