Navajo Police ask for public’s help in locating missing teen, Nevah Martin Kiyite

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen on the Navajo Nation.

Authorities say 14-year-old Nevah Martin Kiyite was last seen leaving Crownpoint High school around 3:45 p.m. on May 3.

She’s described as a Native American female, 5’ tall, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Kiyite was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, red converse shoes and a black Nike backpack and a beige backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or wellbeing should call the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District at 505-786-2050 or call 911.