Forest managers report reignitions in Tunnel Fire area and more than a dozen illegal campfires found during epic weekend wind

Two small areas of the Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff reignited over the weekend. Strong winds fanned flames in the higher-elevation cinder cones area through unburned fuel within the fire’s perimeter creating visible smoke.

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say another ignition on the fire’s northeast corner near Strawberry Crater resulted in a two-acre expansion of the wildfire.

Crews are reinforcing and securing containment lines and officials say there’s no community threat though continued smoke could be visible.

Meanwhile, forest patrols on the Coconino National Forest discovered more than a dozen illegal campfires over the weekend though officials say there were likely more.

Most national forests and other public lands in the region last week began stage 1 fire restrictions, which limits campfires and smoking to developed recreation sites.