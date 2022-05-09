© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Gov. Ducey signs bill limiting successor's pandemic powers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
Governor Doug Ducey has signed legislation limiting the ability of his successor to tap into emergency powers during a future pandemic.

The measure signed Friday won’t take effect until Ducey leaves office.

It's one of several bills moving in the Legislature to prevent future state and local leaders from using some of the public health tools that some conservatives thought were too aggressive in restricting the rights of individuals and business owners.

The bill requires the governor to get approval from the Legislature to extend a public health emergency declaration longer than 120 days.

Lawmakers would also have to approve an extension every 30 days.

