I-17 lane closures, restrictions this week between Phoenix and Flagstaff due to construction

Lane closures along Interstate 17 may affect travel this week between Flagstaff and Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says multiple daytime and overnight closures will limit travel to one lane along I-17 both northbound and southbound between the McGuireville Rest Area north of Camp Verde and Anthem Way north of metro Phoenix.

The lane and shoulder closures will reduce speed limits where work is being done to install fiber-optic cable infrastructure.

The work is expected to continue through mid-2022 and will proceed along I-17 in segments of several miles per week. The I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will also lead to reduced speed limits.

More information is at www.az511.gov.