KNAU and Arizona News

Tribes credited with elevating vaccinations in rural Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST
Arizona Department of Health Services
/

There have been sharp divides between urban and rural vaccination rates nationwide during the pandemic, but Arizona is the only state where rural vaccine rates outpaced more populated counties according to a recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health experts believe the unexpected trend was mainly fueled by a group that lost a disproportionate number of lives to COVID-19: Native Americans.

The devastating loss — particularly of elders — drove pushing vaccination as an act of selflessness.

Arizona's own data did not include vaccinations conducted through the Indian Health Service, a federal agency, but the CDC's did.

