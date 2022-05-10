© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona inmate loses bid to avoid execution on Wednesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST
Clarence Dixon
Arizona Department of Corrections
/
A federal judge has rejected a request to postpone the planned execution of Clarence Dixon on Wednesday in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.

The decision keeps on track plans to execute Clarence Dixon Wednesday at the state prison in Florence, Arizona, for the 1978 killing of 21-year-old college student Deana Bowdoin.

Dixon appealed the ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, where arguments are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Dixon’s remaining legal efforts center on his claim that he’s mentally unfit to be executed and that his psychological problems prevent him from understanding why the state wants to end his life.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News death penaltyArizona Department of Corrections Re-entry and Rehabilitationcrimeexecutions
Associated Press
