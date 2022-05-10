Decreased wind gives fire crews relief in southern Arizona

Fire crews in southern Arizona are getting some much-needed relief from the wind as they work to contain the San Rafael Fire.

As of Tuesday, it had reached 11,611 acres near the U.S.-Mexico border about 20 miles southeast of the town of Patagonia and is 12% contained.

Despite a red flag warning Monday, the fire didn’t grow substantially.

Crews Tuesday worked to shore up containment lines and a helicopter remains assigned to the fire for water drops on hotspots.

Afternoon winds on Tuesday in the area could reach 30 miles per hour.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all Go and Set notifications that were in place except for the Canelo South area which remains in Set. Area closures remain in effect.

The San Rafael Fire started Saturday and was quickly driven by heavy wind through dry grass. Its cause is under investigation.