© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation stiffens penalties for animal attacks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 10, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST
monument_valley_ap_rick_bowmer.jpeg
Rick Bowmer/AP, file
/
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has signed a resolution into law that increases criminal penalties for owners of free-roaming dogs and other animals that attack people.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has signed a resolution into law that increases criminal penalties for owners of free-roaming dogs and other animals that attack people.

Nez says the measure is designed to hold owners accountable and provide justice for victims and survivors who suffer injuries and trauma from such attacks.

The Navajo Animal Control Program says about 3,000 animal-related injuries were reported last year on the reservation.

The new measure makes dog attacks a criminal nuisance and increases possible fines to a thousand dollars and prison sentences to 30 days.

Pet owners would also have to pay for physical and mental injuries suffered by victims.

Non-profit groups and the Navajo Nation Veterinary Program offer low-cost spay, neuter and vaccine services on the reservation.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News dog attackNavajo NationNavajo Nation CouncilJonathan NezLocal Newsanimals
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF