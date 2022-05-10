© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico, Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2022 at 12:35 PM MST
New Mexico wildfire
AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio
/
A sunset seen through a wall of wildfire smoke from the Amtrak train station in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Castañeda Hotel, right, hosted meals for residents and firefighters this week with sponsorships from restaurants and other businesses.

Some schoolchildren in a northern New Mexico community that had been threatened by a wildfire have resumed in-person classes.

Meanwhile, residents on the fire’s northern and southern edges remain under evacuation orders.

Students in the West Las Vegas School District returned to class Tuesday after firefighters got a better handle on the blaze that is the largest burning in the nation.

Crews have been working feverishly to clear brush and stop the flames from burning more homes in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

Other smaller wildfires were burning in New Mexico and Arizona in what’s been an early start to the season.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News New MexicowildfireFire Season 2022drought
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press