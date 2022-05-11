© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Massive New Mexico blaze races closer to rural resort towns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF,
Associated Press
Published May 11, 2022 at 1:39 PM MST
Jerry Gomez looks through the remains of his home following a wildfire in Rociada, New Mexico, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The largest wildfire burning in the United States was heading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico on Wednesday, prompting officials to issue another set of warnings for more people to prepare to evacuate as the fast-moving fire picks up momentum. Gomez is enthusiastic about re-building.

The largest wildfire burning in the United States is heading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico.

Officials say the fire is racing up steep slopes and along exposed ridge lines while tossing embers high into the air.

Crews dealt Wednesday with another day of strong winds that fanned the flames of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires that are now a combined 236,000 acres east of Santa Fe.

The blaze has charred more than 370 square miles and has destroyed homes throughout the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

More evacuations have been ordered on the fire's northern front.

Some residents who were allowed to return home after weeks of being evacuated found their homes spared, but others weren't as lucky.

