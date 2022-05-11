Massive New Mexico blaze races closer to rural resort towns

The largest wildfire burning in the United States is heading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico.

Officials say the fire is racing up steep slopes and along exposed ridge lines while tossing embers high into the air.

Crews dealt Wednesday with another day of strong winds that fanned the flames of the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires that are now a combined 236,000 acres east of Santa Fe.

The blaze has charred more than 370 square miles and has destroyed homes throughout the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

More evacuations have been ordered on the fire's northern front.

Some residents who were allowed to return home after weeks of being evacuated found their homes spared, but others weren't as lucky.