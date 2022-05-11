Prisoner put to death in Arizona’s 1st execution since 2014

An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 has been executed after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state’s use of the death penalty brought on by a previous execution critics say was botched and the difficulty officials faced in finding lethal injection drugs.

Officials say Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection Wednesday at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

He was the the sixth person to be executed in the United States in 2022.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute delay of Dixon’s execution less than an hour before he was killed.