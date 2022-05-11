© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prisoner put to death in Arizona’s 1st execution since 2014

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 11, 2022 at 11:04 AM MST
Clarence Dixon
Arizona Department of Corrections
/
Clarence Dixon was executed May 11, 2022 after a nearly eight-year hiatus in Arizona's use of the death penalty. He was convicted of killing a college student in 1978.

An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 has been executed after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state’s use of the death penalty brought on by a previous execution critics say was botched and the difficulty officials faced in finding lethal injection drugs.

Officials say Clarence Dixon died by lethal injection Wednesday at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin.

He was the the sixth person to be executed in the United States in 2022.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute delay of Dixon’s execution less than an hour before he was killed.

Associated Press
