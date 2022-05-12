Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs among GOP leaders subpoenaed in Jan. 6 insurrection probe

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs is among six Republican leaders to be subpoenaed as part of a probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The move has little precedent and will likely inflame partisan tensions over the deadly 2021 attack.

The Jan. 6 panel also subpoenaed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

The subpoenas come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.