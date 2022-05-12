Coconino County, Flagstaff, Sedona to launch second solar co-op

Coconino County and the cities of Flagstaff and Sedona plan to announce the launch of the second Northern Arizona Solar Co-op. It’s a free public group formed in conjunction with the non-profit Solar United Neighbors (SUN) to help members save money on solar installation.

Organizers say once the group is large enough, it will solicit competitive bids from area solar installers.

Co-op members will select a single company to complete all of the installations. They will then have the option to purchase panels individually based on the installer’s group rate.

All residents and small business owners who reside in Flagstaff, Sedona, or the surrounding areas are eligible to join the co-op.

More information is at www.solarunitedneighbors.org/naz2022.