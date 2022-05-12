KNAU honored with two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism

KNAU has been honored with two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism.

The winning story won in two categories: Excellence in Writing and Sports Reporting. It features a program by the National Park Service to let anglers help rid exotic brown trout from the Colorado River. The program is an unusual experiment, designed to meet the goals of the Park Service but also respect the spiritual beliefs of the Zuni Tribe.

The feature was written and produced by KNAU's Melissa Sevigny and edited by Gillian Ferris.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Click on the link below to hear the award-winning story:

https://www.knau.org/knau-and-arizona-news/2021-04-16/lees-ferry-program-offers-cash-to-anglers-for-brown-trout-removal

