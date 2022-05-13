© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arguments set on whether pandemic asylum restriction can end

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 13, 2022 at 6:48 AM MST
A federal judge is set to hear arguments on whether the Biden administration can end pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum on May 23.

Arguments are scheduled Friday before U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Summerhays has already given signs that he will rule against the administration and in favor of Louisiana, Arizona and 19 other states that have sued to preserve Title 42 authority.

The policy denies asylum-seekers a chance to request asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Texas has filed a challenge of its own.

Associated Press
