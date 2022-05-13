© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ governor hopeful Kari Lake seeks expanded school choice

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 13, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST
Kari Lake
AdWeek/file image
/

Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake is calling for higher teacher salaries and an expansion of school choice options for parents.

The former television anchor and GOP frontrunner outlined her plans to transform education and elevate the role of parents on Thursday.

Her plan calls for banning mask mandates, COVID-19 vaccine requirements and the teaching of critical race theory.

It also would promote vocational education, eliminate the AzMERIT standardized test and ban sex education before fifth grade.

Lake says she would not require students or teachers to get COVID-19 vaccines but she also would not move to eliminate the vaccine requirements that were in place long before the coronavirus outbreak.

Lake is a former TV anchor for Fox 10 News, she is one of five GOP candidates fighting for the Republican primary nomination.

The Arizona primary election will be held Aug. 2.

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsArizona elections2022 Election
Associated Press
