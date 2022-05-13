AZ governor hopeful Kari Lake seeks expanded school choice

Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake is calling for higher teacher salaries and an expansion of school choice options for parents.

The former television anchor and GOP frontrunner outlined her plans to transform education and elevate the role of parents on Thursday.

Her plan calls for banning mask mandates, COVID-19 vaccine requirements and the teaching of critical race theory.

It also would promote vocational education, eliminate the AzMERIT standardized test and ban sex education before fifth grade.

Lake says she would not require students or teachers to get COVID-19 vaccines but she also would not move to eliminate the vaccine requirements that were in place long before the coronavirus outbreak.

Lake is a former TV anchor for Fox 10 News, she is one of five GOP candidates fighting for the Republican primary nomination.

The Arizona primary election will be held Aug. 2.

