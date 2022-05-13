© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Paragliding, ultralight aircraft now prohibited at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:45 PM MST
horseshoe-bend-featured-image-video.jpg
https://horseshoebend.com/
/

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will no longer allow paragliding, paramotor or ultralight aircraft within its boundaries in proximity to developed and high visitor use areas.

The ban area is between the Glen Canyon Dam and the downstream river boundary between Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Grand Canyon National Park near Lees Ferry.

In a statement released Friday, Glen Canyon officials said the impacts of the relatively new devices remain unknown. They may possess qualities that adversely affect park resources that may only be revealed in the future if the use is allowed to continue and proliferate in the park.

The Glen Canyon Dam is a high security area with vital infrastructure and hazards that encompass the area and the canyon below. Park officials say powered paragliding and ultralight aircraft are inherently dangerous to participants and other visitors.

Areas of high visitor demand, including developed areas and Horseshoe Bend, place visitors in undue danger in the event of an uncontrolled failure of an aircraft.

More information is available in the park’s amended Compendium: https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/management/compendium-appendix-a.htm

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsGlen Canyon National Recreation AreaPublic Safetyultralights
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF