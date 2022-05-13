Parents, caregivers swap and sell baby formula online as nationwide shortage persists

Parents and caregivers have turned to online groups to swap and sell baby formula as a nationwide shortage persists.

The White House says President Biden spoke Thursday with executives from manufacturers Reckitt and Gerber about how they could increase production and how his administration could help. He also spoke with officials from Walmart and Target about supply and stocking.

The shortage stems from supply chain disruptions and a safety recall after an outbreak of cronobacter infections caused at least two infant deaths and hospitalized at least four others.

The recall has led to the closure of a major manufacturing plant in Michigan. It includes formulas sold under the brand names Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

Retailers are limiting what customers can buy, and doctors are urging parents and caregivers to contact food banks and physicians' offices for support.