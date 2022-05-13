© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Prescott's Watson Lake reopens after Crooks Fire closure

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST
File image: Watson Lake, Prescott, AZ
City of Prescott
/

Watson Lake in Prescott reopened today after being closed to the public due to the Crooks Fire.

The City of Prescott Recreation Services Department says recreational access was effective as of 6:00 Friday morning, May 13, 2022.

The Crooks Fire burning in the Bradshaw Mountains south of Prescott is still active, but is 96% contained after burning nearly 9,500 acres. All evacuations were lifted earlier this month.

Goldwater Lake has also reopened for recreation.

Officials with the Prescott National Forest remind the public that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in place on the forest and in Yavapai County. Fires and smoking are prohibited outside designated areas. More information is at www.prescott-az.gov.

