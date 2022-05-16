Man in custody believed to have committed suicide in Mohave County Jail transport van

Police in Kingman are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a suspect while he was in the custody of law enforcement officers transporting him to the Mohave County jail.

Bullhead City police say the 35-year-old man had been arrested for aggravated assault in a hospital emergency room.

The transport officer reportedly found him unresponsive in the van when they arrived at the jail facility. Kingman Fire paramedics assisted jail personnel in administering life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe he took his own life in the transport van.

The name of the man is being withheld until family has been notified.