Mining company says Arizona project remains underway after ruling

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2022 at 6:55 AM MST
Santa_Rita_Mountains_Arizona_2013.jpg

Hudbay Minerals Inc. says it may appeal a court ruling against its planned use of forest land to store waste rock from a proposed new copper mine but that it also will continue planning for a nearby related project that would include using private land.

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the U.S. Forest Service went outside a federal mining law by approving Toronto-based Hudbay's plan to store waste rock on mining claims in the Santa Rita Mountains in southeastern Arizona.

Hudbay said it would review the Rosemont Mine ruling but also continue planning its Copper World project nearby in the Santa Ritas.

