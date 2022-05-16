Search continues for missing hiker on Mingus Mountain

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing Prescott man last seen hiking on Mingus Mountain.

74-year-old Donald Hayes called his wife Friday afternoon to report that he was lost.

His car was located at the Wood Chute trailhead.

Hayes is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 156 pounds with salt and pepper hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing beige nylon pants, a grey sweatshirt and a white visor.

Hayes was hiking with his dog, “Ranger”.

Multiple agencies are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information about Hayes or his whereabouts should contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or call 911.