Wilson Fire burning north of Sedona 50% contained at quarter-acre

A wildfire burning north of Sedona is now 50% contained at a quarter-acre. Officials with the Coconino National Forest say the Wilson Fire was reported at 1:30 Monday morning about 2.5 miles north of downtown Sedona.

There's been no change in activity and behavior since the Wilson Fire was first reported. It continues to minimally creep and smolder on a flat mesa in the Brins Fire burn scar from a wildfire in 2006.

The potential for spreading is low due to light southwest winds, according to fire managers. Air attack has been released from the incident, but two engines remain on scene. The fire will be staffed overnight.

Smoke will be visible from the Sedona, Oak Creek and the Munds Park areas.

There are no closures at this time.

The cause of the Wilson Fire is under investigation.