Navajo Nation flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Army veteran and community leader

Flags on the Navajo Nation will fly at half-staff Thursday in honor of U.S. Army veteran and community leader Edward V. Jim, Sr. who died last week.

He served in the Army in the early 1970s in South Korea and later in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Jim was also a grazing official and secretary for the Sheep Springs Chapter and then was elected to four terms on the Navajo Nation Council.

At the time of his death, Jim was the pastor of the Sheep Springs Navajo Pentecostal Church.

Funeral services will take place Thursday in Sheep Springs, New Mexico.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez urged tribal members to keep Jim’s legacy alive through service. He was 76.