Small wildfire north of Sedona fully contained

Coconino National Forest officials say a small wildfire burning about 2.5 miles north of Sedona has been fully contained.

Crews halted progress of the Wilson Fire at less than two acres above the Mogollon Rim on a flat mesa within the 2006 Brins Fire burn scar.

It was reported Monday afternoon by a pilot flying over the area and its cause is under investigation.

Firefighters are continuing to extinguish hotspots and helicopter crews will perform bucket drops to work toward full control of the fire.

Officials say a fire is considered controlled when it has no chance of expanding beyond established containment lines and flare-ups from within the perimeter can’t break through.