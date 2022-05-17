© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 17, 2022 at 6:24 AM MST
Baby formula has been in short supply in many stores around the U.S. for several months.
President Joe Biden's administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas.

Officials also reached an agreement to restart a shuttered baby formula factory from Abbott, the largest in the U.S..

Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks.

After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores.

The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing.

