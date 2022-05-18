© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Critical Fire Weather and Red Flag Warnings for northern Arizona Thursday and Friday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM MST
red flag warning

Critical Fire Weather is expected Thursday for all of northern Arizona. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday and Fire Weather Watch for Friday.

Widespread critical fire weather is possible Friday afternoon and evening, in particular. Meteorologists say a trough over the western United States will cause very windy conditions.

Gusty winds, low humidity, and dry fuels will lead to easier fire starts and the potential for rapid spread of new or existing fires.

The Arizona Department of Transportation warns of hazardous crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles. Reduced visibility due to blowing dust and sand on Friday may also occur, mainly lower elevations of northeast Arizona.

