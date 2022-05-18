Crooks Fire closure area reduced as crews gain more containment, local team resumes command

A public safety closure area established during the Crooks Fire has been reduced as fire crews get closer to full containment of the blaze burning in the Bradshaw Mountains.

Officials with the Prescott National Forest assumed command of the fire Tuesday night from a Type 1 Incident Management Team. They say hazards still remain despite lessening fire danger. Residents and visitors are advised to use caution around fire-weakened trees, ash pits and burned-out stumps.

The roads on the boundary of the closure area remain off limits to the public except for Senator Highway which is open.

Recreation sites that remain closed include Groom Creek Trailhead and Loop Trail, Isabella Trail, and Spruce Mountain Lookout and Picnic Site. Grook Creek Horse Camp will reopen once fire basecamp personnel, equipment and debris are removed. All other developed recreation day-use sites are open.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in place on the Prescott National Forest. https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott.