KNAU and Arizona News

Reproductive rights group files initiative to amend AZ Constitution, protecting right to abortion

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2022 at 6:11 AM MST
A newly organized group of reproductive rights supporters has filed an initiative that seeks to amend the Arizona Constitution to protect the right to abortion.

The initiative was filed Tuesday by a group called Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom.

Group organizers need to collect more than 356,000 signatures from registered voters in a little over seven weeks in order to make the deadline to appear on the ballot.

Initiative proponents often aim to collect at least an extra 30% over the minimum as a buffer.

The push was prompted by a leak early this month of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that suggests the court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that said women have a constitutional right to get an abortion.

