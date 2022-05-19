© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Health officials report norovirus spike in Coconino County

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST
Norovirus is the most common cause of the stomach misery we call food poisoning.
Health officials in Coconino County report an uptick in cases of norovirus.

The gastrointestinal illness spreads easily through direct contact with an infected person, touching a surface or object contaminated with the virus, or eating and drinking contaminated items.

Coconino County Health and Human Services urge people to use preventative measures like frequent handwashing and cleaning surfaces in order to cut down on transmission potential.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say norovirus is the leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food in the United States.

Outbreaks frequently occur in group settings where people live and work in close quarters, including the food service industry.

Symptoms include nausea, abdominal pain, body aches and mild fever and usually set in within 48 hours of exposure to the virus.

KNAU STAFF
