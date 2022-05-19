Navajo police seize bootlegged alcohol, make 11 arrests during 3-day operation

Navajo Nation police districts are working with the Navajo Police Department Proactive Crime Enforcement Unit (PACE) to deter the trafficking, distribution, and sales of narcotics and alcohol bootlegging.

Earlier this month, the PACE team conducted a three-day operation in Shiprock, New Mexico, in response to community concerns regarding drug and alcohol bootlegging activities.

Nearly 200 enforcement stops were made during the operation, and close to 500 bottles of alcohol were seized along with small amounts of drugs and 8 firearms.

11 arrests were made over the three days.

The Navajo Police Department districts and specialty units continue to work together in combating drug and bootlegging concerns.

Alcohol is illegal on the Navajo Nation. However, it is easily accessible in Shiprock which is just a few miles across the tribal land boundary in New Mexico.