KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona developer's lawyer wants to rebut US House charges

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST
bernhardtAP.jpeg
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
/
Former Trump administration Interior Secretary David Bernhardt (pictured) and Arizona developer Michael Ingram have been accused of bribery by Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee.

An attorney for an Arizona real estate developer who was referred to the Department of Justice for a criminal investigation by congressional Democrats wants to publicly rebut the allegations.

Lawyer Lanny Davis said Thursday that Arizona developer Michael Ingram and former Trump administration Cabinet member David Bernhardt have been improperly accused of bribery by Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee.

The panel last week sent a criminal referral that said undisclosed meetings and campaign contributions to the Trump Victory Fund appeared to lead to approval for Ingram's massive development in southern Arizona.

Bernhardt called the allegations a “pathetic effort by career politicians to fabricate news.”

KNAU and Arizona News David BernhardtTrump AdministrationU.S. Department of the Interiorcongress
Associated Press
