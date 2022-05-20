© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Carbon removal technologies to get $3.5 billion federal investment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2022 at 6:24 AM MST
The Marathon Petroleum Refinery is seen in Reserve, La., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Congress has pledged $3.5 billion to carbon capture and sequestration projects around the United States, which has been called the largest federal investment ever by advocates for the technology.

The federal government is investing in machines that suck giant amounts of carbon dioxide out of the air in the hopes of reducing damage from climate change.

The Department of Energy says it will release $3.5 billion to groups developing direct air capture and other technologies that remove carbon dioxide, which when released into the atmosphere causes global warming.

Climate scientists say humans have already allowed too much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere to prevent dangerous rises in global temperatures.

They say on top of curbing emissions we must also remove carbon dioxide from the air that’s already been released.

