Ginni Thomas' emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2022 at 12:18 PM MST
Ginni Thomas
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
/
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2017.

Newly discovered emails show that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was more deeply involved in baseless efforts to overturn the 2020 election than previously known.

The conservative political activist urged Republican lawmakers in Arizona after the election to choose their own slate of electors.

She argued that results giving Joe Biden a victory in the state were marred by fraud.

The revelations were first published by The Washington Post on Friday, and The Associated Press subsequently obtained her emails to the lawmakers showing her efforts to keep then-President Donald Trump in office.

Thomas urged them to choose “a clean slate of Electors” and “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure.”

