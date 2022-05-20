© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Installation begins on Museum Fire flood sirens

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 20, 2022 at 12:41 PM MST
The installation of sirens to warn people of flooding in areas downstream of the Museum Fire burn area has begun.

Four elevated high-power speaker arrays will be installed Flagstaff’s Grandview Homes and Sunnyside neighborhoods and will emit alarm sounds and voice messages when the burn scar receives certain amounts of rain.

The installation will continue through this month and officials will engage in public outreach about the system in June.

If the area receives a quarter-inch of rain in 15 minutes an alarm will be triggered followed by a voice message. Higher amounts of rain will change the emergency notifications that’ll be delivered in English and Spanish.

The siren project is a partnership between the City of Flagstaff as well as Coconino County the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

