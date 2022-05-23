© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Failing septic systems on Navajo Nation an increasing concern

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 23, 2022 at 1:24 PM MST
Navajo septic
Indian Health Service
/
Indian Health Service workers install a septic system.

Navajo Nation leaders say failing septic and solid waste systems are becoming an increasing concern in many areas of the reservation.

One tribal lawmaker has gathered nearly 170 accounts from residents of Blue Gap, Many Farms and other chapters about deficient sanitation facilities in homes.

Officials say it’s a serious environmental contamination issue that threatens land and water and creates significant health risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’ve requested the federal Indian Health Service to work to replace the systems for hundreds of Navajo families that rely on local sanitation services.

According to an annual report by the tribe, more than 15,000 homes on the Navajo Nation need sanitation facility improvements.

Navajo Nation Council delegates have requested field visits and assessments from the tribe’s Environmental Protection Agency.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationEnvironmentNavajo Nation CouncilIndian Health ServiceLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF