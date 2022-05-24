© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Effort to ban ballot drop boxes fails in Arizona Senate

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST
People deposit their mail-in ballots for the U.S. presidential election at a ballot collection box in Phoenix on Oct. 18, 2020.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
People deposit their mail-in ballots for the U.S. presidential election at a ballot collection box in Phoenix on Oct. 18, 2020.

Arizona Senate Republicans who wanted to pass a measure completely banning ballot drop boxes failed to get enough votes for the proposal.

They had sought to change a bill that adds video monitoring requirements to drop boxes but fell short of the needed votes.

They call the boxes widely used by voters to return the mail ballots vulnerable to voter fraud despite lack of evidence.

Monday’s hour-long debate ended up being in vain because one Republican joined all Senate Democrats in rejecting the measure outright.

Associated Press
