Arizona Democratic congressman Gallego rips Ted Cruz, NRA

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 25, 2022 at 2:46 PM MST
Ruben Gallego
Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File
/
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., speaks during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. He lashed out at Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in a series of profane tweets in response to the massacre at a Texas elementary school.

Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego lashed out at Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in a series of profane tweets in response to the massacre at a Texas elementary school.

Gallego responded Tuesday to Cruz’s comments predicting that Democrats and the media would try to politicize the shooting.

Gallego used the “F—-” word in response, saying Cruz “will let our children get slaughtered.”

He also used the same profanity in tweets directed at the National Rifle Association and California Republican Congressman Darrell Issa.

Gallego is a former Marine and Iraq war veteran. He has a history of using profanity on Twitter, especially during times of national crisis.

KNAU and Arizona News Ruben Gallegogunsschool shootingstexas
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press