Border agency plans vehicle pursuit policy to raise safety

The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection says he's working on a new policy for vehicle pursuits with an eye toward increasing safety after a spate of deaths.

Commissioner Chris Magnus, who took over the nation's largest law enforcement agency in December, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he expects the policy to be finalized soon.

It will rely on extensive discussion with people inside and outside the Border Patrol, data analysis and a review of practices at other law enforcement agencies.

He told agents about the upcoming change during a visit to Texas' Rio Grande Valley.