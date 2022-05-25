© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Increased fire restrictions to go into effect at Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST
Officials at Grand Canyon National Park will implement heightened fire restrictions Thursday as hot and dry weather has increased wildfire danger across the region.

Under the ban, all campfires and wood burning and charcoal fires will be prohibited along with outdoor smoking and operating chainsaws, wood splitters and other internal combustion tools.

The use of gas stoves with on-off switches, however, will be allowed but only in areas that have been cleared of flammable materials within three feet.

Fires for lighting charcoal for cooking within the Colorado River corridor shoreline will also still be allowed.

It comes as nearly all national forests, including the Coconino and Kaibab, along with the City of Flagstaff and elsewhere have put similar increased restrictions in place.

