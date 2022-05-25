Nearly two-thirds of Crooks Fire burned at moderate or high severity

A burned area emergency response team has completed a soil burn severity map for the Crooks Fire that burned about 9,400 acres south of Prescott.

Nearly two-thirds of the area burned at moderate or high severity with the rest, about 2,500 acres, burning at low severity.

Areas that experience high and moderate burns have a greater likelihood of flooding because of unstable and damaged soils and rock and falling trees.

Crews have identified public hazards and are concerned about flooding during monsoon season this summer.

Officials say they’ll install signage on roads and trails warning of flood risk along with a culvert on Senator Highway.

The Crooks Fire was first reported April 18 in the Bradshaw Mountains and is now 96% contained.

Meanwhile, Prescott National Forest officials have reopened a swath of land that was closed because of the Crooks Fire.

The Spruce Mountain area including the Groom Creek Trail Head and Loop along with other areas will again be accessible to the public.

Officials say firefighters have completed most of their initial suppression and repair work but will resume a second phase this summer and fall when the risk of wildfire is reduced.

Officials urge the public to drive with caution through the area watch out of fire-weakened trees, ash pits and burned stump holes.