Police investigating cause of one-acre fire in west Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 25, 2022 at 7:49 AM MST
Railroad Fire
Flagstaff Police Department
/
The Railroad Fire covered about one acre in west Flagstaff on May 24, 2022.

Flagstaff police are investigating a fire that was reported Tuesday afternoon near the Railroad Springs neighborhood about a half-mile south of Lowell Observatory.

The Flagstaff Police Department is seeking information related to individuals possibly involved in the incident.

Witnesses described seeing a young, light-skinned male wearing a white t-shirt leaving the area along access roads in a white dually pickup truck.

Anyone with information about this person or their identity should call Flagstaff police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

Firefighters quickly responded to the fire yesterday around 2 p.m. and were able to put out the blaze that covered about one acre of city land.

Residents and businesses in Railroad Springs, West Kaibab Lane, Westglen Mobile Home Park, Mars Hill and surrounding areas had been told to be ready for a possible evacuation.

