Sheriff: 13-year-old accused of threatening school shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF,
Associated Press
Published May 26, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say a 13-year-old boy was arrested on terrorism charges after allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at the Prescott middle school he attended.

The sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday that the student reportedly made the threat three times while speaking to a bus driver last week.

According to a sheriff’s office statement, the driver told school administrators and the boy admitted he threatened to shoot up the school.

He said he was only trying to distract the driver while a friend changed seats on the bus. The boy was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility.

KNAU and Arizona News Yavapai County Sheriff's OfficePrescottcrime
