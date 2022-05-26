© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Stricter fire restrictions go into effect across northern and central Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:29 PM MST
Tunnel Fire Home
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
The rock-made portion of a home northeast of Flagstaff is all that remains of a home burned in the Tunnel Fire.

Heightened fire restrictions have gone into effect across the region as hot and dry weather drives an uptick in wildfire danger.

National forests including the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Apache-Sitgreaves implemented a stage two ban this morning, which prohibits all campfires, charcoal and wood grills and most other fire sources.

On the Prescott National Forest, shooting firearms, air rifles and gas guns is also banned.

In addition, most fires are now prohibited in Grand Canyon National Park and on nearly all state trust lands in northern and central Arizona.

The City of Flagstaff also put restrictions in place that ban fire pits and the use of charcoal grills even on private property.

Meanwhile, Mohave County officials have banned outdoor fires and the use of fireworks in unincorporated areas.

The order took effect this morning and officials say it comes amid very high fire danger in the county caused drought, high winds and low vegetation fuel moistures.

Mohave County emergency managers urge all people to be constantly alert to fire danger and take precautions against igniting vegetation fires.

Fire Season 2022 wildfire Fire restrictions Coconino National Forest Kaibab National Forest Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Prescott National Forest Local News
KNAU STAFF
