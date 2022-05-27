Mohave Co. officials investigating in-custody death of female inmate

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials are investigating the in-custody death of an inmate at the Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.

Authorities have withheld the name of the 69-year-old woman until they can notify next of kin.

She had been booked into jail earlier this month on trespassing charges and staff said she refused to eat or drink for the last several days.

The inmate was transferred to a hospital where she was unresponsive upon arrival and was later pronounced dead.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and an investigation is ongoing.