Navajo Nation finalizes Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 27, 2022 at 12:53 PM MST
Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
/
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (left), U.S. Interior Secretary and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez sign the Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement in Monument Valley on Fri, May 27, 2022.

Navajo Nation leaders have finalized the Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement Act in a signing ceremony in Monument Valley.

President Jonathan Nez was joined by council delegates and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, Utah Governor Spencer Cox and others Friday.

According to tribal officials, the agreement will deliver running water to many homes on the Utah portion of the reservation.

It confirms the Navajo Nation’s right to use more than 81,000 acre-feet of water from Utah’s Colorado River Basin apportionment and authorizes $220 million for water infrastructure.

The tribe says eight Navajo Utah communities will benefit from the settlement.

More than 40% of Navajo households in the state lack running water and adequate sanitation.

KNAU and Arizona News UtahNavajo NationJonathan NezDeb Haalandwater rights
