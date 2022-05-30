Authorities ask for help in locating missing hiker in Sedona area

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing hiker in the Sedona area.

Authorities say 20-year-old Axel Brugere became separated from his hiking companion on Friday, May 27, in the A.B. Young Trail/East Pocket area. It is believed he is unfamiliar with the terrain and became lost.

Brugere is described as a white male, 5’ 9”, 140 pounds with green eyes and shoulder length brown hair. He has a distinctive sun tattoo on his left upper arm and was last seen wearing red shorts.

Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Brugere is encouraged to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.